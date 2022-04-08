Lok Sabha session prorogued
President Ram Nath Kovind has prorogued the Budget Session of Lok Sabha which had commenced on January 31 and ended on Thursday. The Lok Sabha secretariat said on Friday that the eighth session of the present Lok Sabha was prorogued by the president on April 7. The session had concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule. The Session, which had 27 sittings spread over two months, witnessed spirited debates on a range of issues, including situation in Ukraine and environment.
