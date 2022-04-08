Left Menu

Budget Session prorogued

The Budget Session of parliament which had commenced on January 31 and ended on April 7 has been prorogued. Separate statements from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said on Friday that the Budget Session was prorogued by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Budget Session of Parliament had concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule. The Session, which had 27 sittings spread over two months, witnessed spirited debates on a range of issues, including situation in Ukraine and environment.

Once a session is prorogued it is considered over, and to convene a new session the government has to recommend to the president afresh.

