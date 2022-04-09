Left Menu

MP: Two dead, 12 injured in incidents of lightning strike as unseasonal rains lash Seoni

Sudden unseasonal rains and lightning strikes resulted in loss of human lives, besides damage to a property and electricity lines, a district administration official told PTI.The lightning strike incidents occurred in Barghat, Dharnakhurd, Tikari, Salhekala, Ashta and Sapapar villages, he said.In Salhekala, Deepchand Bopche 58, was killed and some people accompanying him injured when they were returning from a farm after harvesting, he said.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 09-04-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 09:56 IST
MP: Two dead, 12 injured in incidents of lightning strike as unseasonal rains lash Seoni
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district that witnessed unseasonal rains and thunderstorms, an official said on Saturday.

The incidents occurred on Friday evening, he said.

''The weather suddenly changed between 5 pm and 6 pm. Sudden unseasonal rains and lightning strikes resulted in loss of human lives, besides damage to a property and electricity lines,'' a district administration official told PTI.

The lightning strike incidents occurred in Barghat, Dharnakhurd, Tikari, Salhekala, Ashta and Sapapar villages, he said.

In Salhekala, Deepchand Bopche (58), was killed and some people accompanying him injured when they were returning from a farm after harvesting, he said. Similarly, a 16-year-old boy, Gaurav Sanodia, died after being struck by lightning at his agriculture field, he said.

The official said that at least 12 persons were injured in similar incidents in the district as per the information received so far.

A house in Dharnakhurd and electricity lines at other places were damaged due to lightning strikes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022