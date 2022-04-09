SC accepts CEC recommendation on Goa-Tamnar transmission project

The Supreme Court has accepted the Central Empowered Committee's (CEC) recommendation to utilise the existing 220 KV powerline alignment in Goa instead of cutting down fresh forest cover, to lay a new 400 KV line as part of the Goa-Tamnar transmission project.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai gave its nod to the proposal submitted by the CEC in its April 23, 2021 report. The CEC told the top court that the project proposed by the Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Limited (GTTPL) would be detrimental to the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats.

''CEC was of the view that instead of clearing canopy of virgin forest cover along 10.50 km long corridor with 46 m ROW in Goa State, the proposed 400 Kv line should be drawn along the existing 220 Kv corridor line in Goa State after establishing 400 Kv corridor connectivity between Mapusa and Sangod and 220 Kv line between Sangod and Xeldem. ''According to CEC, this course of action would ensure adequate supply of power to southern Goa region 100 MW of power now being received from Ramagundam through 220 Kv line is temporarily disrupted during the construction phase of 400 Kv line between Narendra and Sangod,'' the bench said.

The modification that has been proposed by the CEC would be in the interest of forest and wildlife in the ecologically fragile and biodiversity in these parts, the apex court said.

''After examining the report and hearing the learned counsel for the parties, we approve the recommendations made by CEC and direct suitable steps to be taken in accordance with the recommendations made therein,'' the bench said.

GTTPL is a transmission licensee selected through a tariff based competitive bidding process to establish a Transmission system for Additional 400 Kv feed to the State of Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)