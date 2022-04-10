Left Menu

At least 13 dead, another 10 missing as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

Among the bodies recovered were four women and four children, Turki said. In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 00:19 IST
At least 13 dead, another 10 missing as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 13 African migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia, judicial official Mourad Turki told Reuters on Saturday.

Another 10 migrants were missing off the coast of Sfax and 19 were rescued, the official added. Among the bodies recovered were four women and four children, Turki said.

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy. Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022