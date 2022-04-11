DDA Advisory Council reviews draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041

The advisory council of the DDA, headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on Monday reviewed the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 that also incorporates nearly 33,000 objections and suggestions received from the public, officials said.

In the coming weeks, the draft MPD-2041 document will be placed before the urban body's Authority in a meeting, which will be chaired by the Lt Governor.

After approval from it, the MPD-2041 will be forwarded to the central government for its approval and notification in the gazette of India, they said.

Creating extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all, healthy environment and ''24-hour city'' with night-time economy, and checking unauthorised colonies and pollution are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the MPD 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces.

The draft MPD 2041, prepared by the DDA, was made available early June last year on its website and public suggestions and objections were invited. The last date for sending the same was August 23.

The DDA mid-October had said that it had received nearly 33,000 objections, suggestions in the stipulated time period of 75 days.

''The DDA Advisory Council headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal today reviewed the draft MPD 2041 that incorporates the objections/suggestions from public,'' the DDA said in a statement on Monday.

The advisory council consists of elected representatives from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, municipal councillors, officers from the central government and the Delhi government and experts from the field of urban development and planning, it said.

Most of the valuable suggestions earlier provided by the members were already included in the plan and the remaining new suggestions were noted down and will be suitably incorporated in the draft MPD-2041, the DDA said.

The draft document was approved by the Authority in its meeting held on April 13, 2021 and was published by it in the gazette of India on June 9 last year for inviting objections and suggestions. The DDA had received about 33,000 objections and suggestions on the draft master plan during that period of 75 days, the statement said.

A board of enquiry, headed by vice chairman of the DDA, had heard and considered the objections and suggestions of the public on the draft since October 18, when the first round of hearing had begun online.

Fourteen meetings of the board were held in October and November.

Important urban and development-related issues in the form of objections and suggestions were submitted by the general public, civil societies, NGOs, RWAs, market associations, federations, professional bodies, government agencies, political members, etc, the statement said. Based on the objections and suggestions, certain modifications were suggested by the board in the draft MPD-2041, it said.

Issues related to permissibility of grocery shops in residential areas, and height of hospitals and educational institutions, migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies, air and water pollution, cleaning of river Yamuna, traffic congestion, parking issues and city's heritage, among others, were raised in these hearings.

Master Plan for Delhi prepared by DDA under the Delhi Development Act, 1957 is a statutory document that facilitates Delhi's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. Implementation of the master plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the central government, various departments of the government of Delhi, service providers, land-owning agencies, regulators, and local bodies, among others, it said.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, followed by the master plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document. These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi.

The Draft MPD-2041 is a ''strategic'' and ''enabling'' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans, and based on learnings from across the country with respect to implementation of various projects and schemes.

