Left Menu

Rajasthan sees respite from from heat wave; thunderstorms expected tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 15:08 IST
Rajasthan sees respite from from heat wave; thunderstorms expected tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan on Tuesday experienced some respite from the heat wave that had gripped the state in the last several days, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Cloudy sky was seen in most of the parts of the state due to the effect of a low intensity western disturbance, he said.

A drop in temperature, by two to four degrees Celsius, was observed, the officer said.

Most parts of the state have been reeling under severe heat wave for the past several days with the maximum temperature touching 45.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar on Monday.

Thunderstorms in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, along with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected on Wednesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022