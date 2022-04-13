Left Menu

RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010 sq m of land in Chennai

Rail Land Development Authority RLDA, the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for development of a railway plot into a warehouse at Thiruvottiyur here, the company said on Wednesday.The plot covers an area of 50,010 square metre and would be leased for 30 years, a press release said.With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:53 IST
RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010 sq m of land in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for development of a railway plot into a warehouse at Thiruvottiyur here, the company said on Wednesday.

The plot covers an area of 50,010 square metre and would be leased for 30 years, a press release said.

''With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high. The proposed site will be an ideal location for big e-commerce companies to set up warehouses to meet the ever-increasing logistics demand,'' RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

The reserve price for the site was Rs 25.3 crore and the last date for e-bid submission is May 17. The online pre-bid meeting held on April 7 and several logistics firms showed interest on the land parcel, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022