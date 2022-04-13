RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010 sq m of land in Chennai

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for development of a railway plot into a warehouse at Thiruvottiyur here, the company said on Wednesday.

The plot covers an area of 50,010 square metre and would be leased for 30 years, a press release said.

''With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high. The proposed site will be an ideal location for big e-commerce companies to set up warehouses to meet the ever-increasing logistics demand,'' RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

The reserve price for the site was Rs 25.3 crore and the last date for e-bid submission is May 17. The online pre-bid meeting held on April 7 and several logistics firms showed interest on the land parcel, the release added.

