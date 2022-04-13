Odisha reels under intense heatwave, Jharsuguda hottest at 44 degC

A large part of Western Odisha reeled under intense heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with Jharsuguda town recording 44 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season so far, IMD said.

As many as 12 places recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda was followed by Sonepur at 43.9 degrees Celsius.

Other places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are Bolangir (43.2), Titlagarh (43), Angul (42.7), Boudh (42), Sambalpur and Talcher (41.6 each), Sundergarh and Bhawanipatna (41.5 each), Parlakhemundi (40.5) and Hirakud (40.3).

Bhubaneswar also sizzled at 38.5 degrees Celsius while Cuttack recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast there will be no large change in maximum temperatures, which will likely be above 40 degrees Celsius, in the next three-four days. The weatherman advised people to take precautionary measures while venturing out between noon and 3 PM.

