Delhi: 13-yr-old drowns in Yamuna river; 3 friends missing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Body of a 13-year-old child was recovered from Yamuna river while the search is on to trace his three friends who are reportedly missing since Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Farman, Mohd Ali (11), Sahil (13) and Rihan (13) had gone to the river for a swim. But when they did not return home, Ali's father approached police, an official said.

When personnel from Kalindi Kunj Police Station reached the spot, they found some clothes near the river bank and informed the Disaster Management team who along with swimmers from the Flood Department and Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot.

At about 5 pm, Farman's body was recovered while the search operation is underway to trace the other boys, the official said. PTI AMP RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

