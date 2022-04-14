Left Menu

4 South Korean women die in road accident in Australia

Four South Korean women died when their car collided with a truck only weeks after they arrived in Australia on a working vacation, police said Thursday.One of the women had failed to give way to the truck at an intersection on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe in Queensland state on Wednesday evening, Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Condon said.It was raining but it would appear this was a simple fail to give way, Condon said.The truck driver was not injured.No one in the womens SUV survived.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:33 IST
4 South Korean women die in road accident in Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Four South Korean women died when their car collided with a truck only weeks after they arrived in Australia on a working vacation, police said Thursday.

One of the women had failed to give way to the truck at an intersection on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe in Queensland state on Wednesday evening, Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Condon said.

"It was raining but it would appear this was a simple fail to give way," Condon said.

The truck driver was not injured.

No one in the women's SUV survived. The truck hit the driver's side door and dragged the SUV along the highway for 150 meters (492 feet), Condon said.

The women, aged in their 20s, died at the scene. They were living and working at a nearby farm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022