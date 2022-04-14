Institute to train drone pilots to come up in Haryana

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state is planning to come up with an institute to train drone pilots. The training institute will come up under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited DRIISHYA, Khattar said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:16 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state is planning to come up with an institute to train drone pilots. The training institute will come up under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), Khattar said. A decision to set up the institute was taken during the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA chaired by Khattar here on Thursday.

The CM was informed by the officials about a need for creating a separate corporation to speed up the UAV-driven mode of governance in the state.

“This is a unique beginning in the state as now with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting expansion of area as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were very time consuming, costly, and required more manpower,” said Khattar.

Directing the officers to ensure quick disposal of surveys and imaging work, Khattar said that besides the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments like urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning, and agriculture, among others.

