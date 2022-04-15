PM Modi to inaugurate 108-ft tall Hanuman idol in Morbi tomorrow

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 108-feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman at Keshvanand Ashram in Gujarat's Morbi town on Saturday.

This is a second idol of the deity installed by the Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust, it said in a release.

The construction of the massive idol started in 2018 and cost Rs 10 crore, the trust said.

While Modi will take part in the event virtually, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will remain present at the venue, said the release.

