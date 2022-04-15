Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 108-ft tall Hanuman idol in Morbi tomorrow

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:06 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 108-ft tall Hanuman idol in Morbi tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 108-feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman at Keshvanand Ashram in Gujarat's Morbi town on Saturday.

This is a second idol of the deity installed by the Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust, it said in a release.

The construction of the massive idol started in 2018 and cost Rs 10 crore, the trust said.

While Modi will take part in the event virtually, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will remain present at the venue, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022