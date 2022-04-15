Left Menu

Nitish Kumar inaugurates Rs 550cr PepsiCo plant in Begusarai

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated a bottling unit of food and beverages major PepsiCo in Bihars Begusarai district.The plant, set up at a cost of Rs 550 crore in Asurari area by PepsiCo franchisee holder Varun Beverages Ltd VBL, created direct employment opportunities for over 500 people, officials said.This is the first major industrial investment in the state in recent times.

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:40 IST
Nitish Kumar inaugurates Rs 550cr PepsiCo plant in Begusarai
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated a bottling unit of food and beverages major PepsiCo in Bihar's Begusarai district.

The plant, set up at a cost of Rs 550 crore in Asurari area by PepsiCo franchisee holder Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), created direct employment opportunities for over 500 people, officials said.

''This is the first major industrial investment in the state in recent times. I have come here to congratulate the owners of the plant. The products manufactured here will be used by the people of other states. We are hopeful that more such industrial units will be set up in the state,'' the chief minister said after inaugurating the plant.

Carbonated drinks, packaged drinking water and fruit juice would be bottled at the facility, set up on 50-acre land provided by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority, officials said.

The plant was set up in 11 months, they said.

Kumar said that his government is trying to promote industries, especially ethanol units, in the state since 2008-09.

''But, we did not get support of the then UPA government at the Centre. Now, we have got clearance from the central government for opening 17 ethanol units in the state,'' he added.

Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, who was present at the programme, said locals would be given preference for recruitment at the PepsiCo unit.

The government is aiming to facilitate the setting up of 129 ethanol units in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

