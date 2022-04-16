Left Menu

Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 17:33 IST
Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several sanitation workers were detained on Saturday after they staged a protest against the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in support of their demands including regularisation of their service here, officials said.

The workers, including women, gathered under the banner of Civil Safaikaramchari Union near Press Club in the heart of the city and tried to march towards the main road when police initiated the action, the officials said.

They said over 12 workers, including their leader Rinku Gill, were whisked away in police vehicles to the nearby police station, where they were briefly detained.

"We were assured of the fulfilment of our long pending demands within one month after our last meeting with the government at civil secretariat on February 28. The government is only making false promises but we are determined in our struggle for our genuine demands," Gill said.

The union is demanding regularisation of the services of those workers who have completed seven to 13 years and better work atmosphere and safety equipment.

"We are setting a deadline of 72 hours for the fulfilment of our genuine demands, otherwise we will intensify our struggle from Monday," Gill said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022