Labourer dies after falling from 9th floor of Delhi hospital building

A 24-year-old labourer, who was working at a new building of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital LBH here, died after he allegedly fell from its ninth floor on Saturday, police said.The deceased, Hardesh, belongs to Bhojpur village in Uttar Pradesh, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police East Priyanka Kashyap said On Saturday, the Kalyanpuri police station got information from LBH regarding Hardesh being admitted at the hospital after falling. He was doing some construction work at the site of the new building of the LBH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old labourer, who was working at a new building of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (LBH) here, died after he allegedly fell from its ninth floor on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Hardesh, belongs to Bhojpur village in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said ''On Saturday, the Kalyanpuri police station got information from LBH regarding Hardesh being admitted at the hospital after falling.'' ''He was doing some construction work at the site of the new building of the LBH. When our team reached the hospital, and the injured was found admitted and was under treatment,'' she said.

Police said he died after falling from the ninth floor of the building. During treatment, the victim succumbed to multiple injuries, and legal action is being initiated in the matter, Kashyap said.

