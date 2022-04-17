Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard gets new hoverport at Okha in Gujarat

Director General of Indian Coast Guard ICG VS Pathania inaugurated the hoverport at Okha and laid the foundation stone for a Coast Guard jetty at Vadinar, both located in Gujarats coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district, the ICG said on Sunday.Pahania is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 15-17.He visited various ICG units at district headquarters at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:24 IST
VS Pathania Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)
Director-General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) VS Pathania inaugurated the hoverport at Okha and laid the foundation stone for a Coast Guard jetty at Vadinar, both located in Gujarat's coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district, the ICG said on Sunday.

Pahania is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 15-17.

He visited various ICG units at district headquarters at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar. He also visited Coast Guard Station Vadinar during this period, the ICG said in a release.

''During his visits, DGICG reviewed the operational preparedness of units and interacted with Coast Guard personnel. He also inaugurated the hoverport at Okha and laid the foundation store of Coast Guard Jetty at Vadinar,'' it said.

The two projects will ''provide impetus to ICG growth in the region and will provide faster operational turnaround and maintenance fillip to the CG, it added.

A hoverport is a terminal for hovercraft, having passenger facilities where needed and infrastructure to allow the hovercraft to come on land.

Pathania also reviewed the operational preparedness of units and interacted with Coast Guard personnel. Inspector General AK Harbola, Regional Commander (North West) also accompanied the DGICG along with District Commanders, it said.

