Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Five people were killed in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities.
"Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.
