Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:17 IST
Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report
  • Ukraine

Five people were killed in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities.

"Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.

