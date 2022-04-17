Boy killed by leopard in U'kd village

A seven-year-old boy was killed by a man-eating leopard in Bhilangana block of Tehri district. The incident occurred late Saturday night in Akhori village of Ghansali area sending a panic wave among residents. The big cat dragged away the child from his courtyard. His half-eaten body was found by his parents in the bushes not far from their home. They are both distraught and scared. Ghansali SDM K N Goswami and Bhilangana forest ranger Ashish Nautiyal reached the spot with their team to take stock of the situation. But the villagers refused to hand over the body for a post mortem until a shooter is deployed to kill the leopard. Wild animals are straying into residential areas due to raging forest fires in Tehri district. Vikram Singh Ghanata, a social worker based in Ghansali, said electricity supply is also disrupted for the past few days in Hindav Patti area where the village is located, but the power department is doing nothing about it despite repeated complaints.

