NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:06 IST
Image Credit: NASA
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which watches the Sun constantly captured a significant solar flare on April 16, 2022. The solar flare peaked at 11:34 p.m. EST and is classified as an X-Class flare which denotes the most intense flares.

Solar flares are large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun that can last from minutes to hours. Solar flares and eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

According to the US Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the Sun facing Earth.

NASA's SDO has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. It hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI).

The Solar & Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a project of international collaboration between ESA and NASA to study the Sun from its deep core to the outer corona and the solar wind, also captured a coronal mass ejection (CME) - large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the Sun - on April 17. The ejection was recorded by SOHO's Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph (LASCO) instrument that provides a 360-degree view of the atmosphere around the Sun.

