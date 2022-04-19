Left Menu

Chlorine leak at Olin plant in Louisiana spurs order to shelter in place

Authorities issued an order on Monday telling residents of Plaquemine in the U.S. state of Louisiana to shelter in place following a fire and chlorine spill at Olin Corp's plant located on the property of Dow Chemical. The fire was doused shortly after the leak from the Olin plant, a third-party tenant at the Dow facility, an official from the sheriff's office of Iberville parish said, adding that the number of casualties was not immediately known.

19-04-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The fire was doused shortly after the leak from the Olin plant, a third-party tenant at the Dow facility, an official from the sheriff's office of Iberville parish said, adding that the number of casualties was not immediately known. "We continue to monitor the air quality of the area," the official told Reuters by telephone.

Olin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. State police have also closed Louisiana Highway 1 in both directions near the plant, the department said on Twitter https://twitter.com/LAStatePolice/status/1516241157361123337?s=20&t=VGJIMAwm2BPrUQBOdRzBTQ.

An order to shelter in place, issued during a state of emergency, requires people to stay indoors and not leave unless necessary.

