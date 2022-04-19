Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Prescott

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents near Mount Union, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Prescott, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued the order on Monday after a wildfire began at about 10 am. It said on Facebook that an evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The US Forest Service said in a statement that the fire has burned about 500 acres in rugged terrain filled with brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer, which are trees with cones and needle-like leaves. Department officials said fire crews, engines and aircraft have been working to suppress the flames and that smoke may be visible from surrounding towns and areas, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)