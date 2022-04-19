Fire at furniture factory in west Delhi

A fire broke out at a furniture factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Tuesday, Delhi Fire officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 1.16 pm, officials said. ''We rushed 15 fire tenders to the spot and so far no casualty has been reported,'' Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said.

The fire was doused by 4.10 pm, he said, adding the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)