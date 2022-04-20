KRDCL spoils whole Silver Line project, claims Ex-Railway officer

At a time when the Kerala government is going ahead with its ambitious semi-high speed railway project setting aside criticisms, a former Indian Railway official part of its feasibility study, on Wednesday came out against the mammoth initiative claiming that the people of the state will be burdened by the project, which may eventually costs Rs two lakh crore.

Alok Kumar Verma, who had prepared the preliminary feasibility report of the Silver Line alias K-Rail project, said the original proposal of the state government was for a broad gauge line and the decision for adopting a standard gauge was taken by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL).

Recalling that the proposal sent to the Railway Board in 2017 was for a broad gauge line and not a standard gauge, he said the sanction given by them to prepare a detailed plan was also for the former.

''There was no approval for a standard gauge....the standard gauge has been chosen by the KRDCL and this is the main reason why the Centre is not willing to bear any responsibility or any cost of this project,'' Verma told reporters here.

Both the Railway Board and the Ministry of Railways have made it clear that most of the cost, may be 100 per cent of the project cost or the liability, will be on the shoulder of the Kerala government, he said.

The retired officer arrived here to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials to flag concerns regarding the mammoth infrastructure project However, he reportedly did not get permission to meet either Vijayan or the officials. Later, he met the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan and discussed various aspects of the project.

While detailing the economic impact of the semi-high speed rail corridor project, he said it is the responsibility of the Railway Board and the Ministry of Railways to provide rail infrastructure everywhere and hence the point is why should Kerala people have to pay for a railway line.

''The cost of the railway line should be borne by the Centre. So, the Kerala people are going to be burdened by a project which may eventually cost Rs two lakh crore. It does not make any sense,'' Verma added.

Asked about the KRDCL's argument that Verma had only a three-month-long association with the rail corridor project, the retired officer charged that the agency knows nothing but to lie and ''they have spoiled the whole project''.

