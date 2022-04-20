Left Menu

Leopard found dead in Bengal tea garden

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fully-grown leopard has been found dead in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The corpse was found in Diana tea estate in Binnaguri and it was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The male leopard is suspected to have died a few days back, the official said.

In another incident, three bisons, including two calves, were found dead in an area adjoining Moraghat forest in the same district, another forest official said.

The female bison and the two calves are suspected to have been struck by lightning, but the actual reason of the deaths could be ascertained after receiving autopsy reports, Moraghat Ranger Rajkumar Pal added.

