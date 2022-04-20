Hot weather conditions in Haryana and Punjab; Ambala sizzles at 43.8 deg C

Heatwave conditions continued unabated in many parts of Haryana and Punjab with day temperatures hovering above normal limits on Wednesday.

Sizzling heat prevailed in Ambala which recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Intense heat also prevailed in Gurugram and Hisar with both towns recording their respective maximum temperatures of 43.5 degrees Celsius and 41.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department's weather report said here.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak's maximum settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Hoshiarpur's maximum settled at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department forecast, thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on April 20 and 21.

