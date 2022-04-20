Dhami effects first bureaucratic reshuffle after assuming charge as Uk'd CM fr 2nd time

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has effected the first administrative reshuffle after assuming power for the second successive term in the state, transferring 21 IAS officers and one state's civil service officer.

In the bureaucratic reshuffle, Dhami handed the charge of the additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's office to Radha Raturi besides entrusting her the task of handling the Home and Prison departments.

Raturi will take over the charge from Anand Bardhan who has been given the charge of the Revenue, Rural Development, Urban Development and Housing departments.

According to the transfer list issued late on Tuesday night, IAS officer Radhika Jha was made the secretary of the Health and Medical Education department.

Jha will take over the charge of the Health and Medical Education secretary from Pankaj Pandey who has been moved to the Industrial Development and Mining Department. Chief Secretary S S Sandhu will also hold the charge of the chief resident commissioner in Delhi in addition to his present responsibilities.

Principal Secretary R K Sudhanshu has been relieved of the charge of the Home and Prisons Department but would retain the charge of the Forest, Environment Protection and Climate Change departments.

Apart from the above, the departments of Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, Principal Secretary L Fanai and Additional Chief Secretary Abhinav Kumar too have been changed.

The other secretaries who have been transferred include R Meenakshi Sundaram, Nitesh Kumar Jha, Arvind Hyanki, Sachin Kurve, Saujanya, BVRC Purushottam, Ranjit Sinha, Harishchandra Semwal and Chandresh Kumar Yadav besides secretary in-charge Deependra Kumar Chaudhary.

