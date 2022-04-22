Left Menu

Vaishnaw inaugurates postal buildings in Odisha

Under the short and long term schemes of the central government departmental buildings are being built for post offices and are being thrown open to the general people, the minister said after the inauguration. Vaishnaw was physically present here and inaugurated the other postal office buildings through video conferencing.

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:49 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday inaugurated new postal departmental buildings in Odisha’s Malkangiri district and elsewhere in the state.

The union railways, communication, electronics and information technology inaugurated the main post office in Malkangiri district, Salapada sub post office in Keonjhar district, Manamunda sub post office in Boudh district and Gopalpur sub post office in Balasore district. These post offices were earlier functioning from rented buildings. Under the short and long term schemes of the central government departmental buildings are being built for post offices and are being thrown open to the general people, the minister said after the inauguration. Vaishnaw was physically present here and inaugurated the other postal office buildings through video conferencing. He said the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme for the girl child is very popular in Odisha and the department of posts has left the window open for financial inclusion across all age groups through various small savings schemes. In addition, postal life insurance and rural postal life Insurance are some of the ''very good'' services provided by the postal department, the union minister said. With the functioning of common service center at post offices, the people are availing the service of depositing various utility bills, booking of train tickets, payment of insurance premium among others, he added.

