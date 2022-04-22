Left Menu

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in most parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:14 IST
Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in most parts of Haryana, Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to normal limits in most parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Ambala recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Karnal and Hisar settled at 37.4 and 39 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department's weather report said here.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius. Rohtak's maximum temperature settled at 38.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar’s maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur's maximum settled at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022