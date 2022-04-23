Russia: 1 dead, 27 missing from Moskva ship

The Russian Defence Ministry said Friday that one serviceman died, 27 more went missing and 396 were rescued after a fire on the flagship missile cruiser Moskva last week.

The statement comes a week after the vessel sunk.

Shortly after the incident, the ministry said the entire crew of the ship, which was presumed by the media to be about 500 people, had been rescued. The ministry did not offer an explanation for the contradicting reports.

Ukraine said it hit the cruiser with a missile strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)