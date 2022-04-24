Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.

No reports of loss of life or any damage to property have been received so far, they said.

The quake struck at 2:53 pm in Kargil. Its epicenter was at latitude 36.02 degrees north and longitude 77.33 degrees east at a depth of 30 km, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

