First all-private astronaut team aboard space station ready to fly home

The first all-private astronaut team ever sent to the International Space Station (ISS) was due to depart the orbiting outpost on Sunday for a flight back to Earth, capping a two-week science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team of Houston-based startup company Axiom Space was scheduled to undock from the ISS, orbiting 250 miles (420 km) above Earth, at about 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return descent.

