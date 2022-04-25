Science News Roundup: First all-private astronaut team aboard space station undocks for the flight home

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

First all-private astronaut team aboard space station undocks for the flight home

The first all-private astronaut team ever to fly aboard the International Space Station (ISS) departed the orbiting outpost on Sunday to begin a descent back to Earth, capping a two-week science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team from the Houston-based startup company Axiom Space undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT (0110 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return flight, a live NASA webcast showed.

