Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, over 35 shanties gutted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday, officials said.

There were no human casualties in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.

''Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm,'' he said.

Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

