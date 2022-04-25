Left Menu

Bengal to reel under heat wave conditions till Apr 28; Kolkata sizzles at 39.5 degC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:01 IST
Bengal to reel under heat wave conditions till Apr 28; Kolkata sizzles at 39.5 degC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heat wave conditions prevailed over some districts of south Bengal on Monday with the Met office predicting no improvement in the situation till April 28.

The weatherman said that dry north-westerly wind was sweeping the region.

Bankura registered the highest day temperature in the state at 43.9 degree Celsius, followed by Purulia at 42.3 degree Celsius.

Kolkata recorded 39.5 degree Celsius, marginally less than Sunday's 39.6, which was by far the city's highest this season. Dum Dum on the northern outskirts of the metropolis was hotter at 40.9 degree Celsius.

Fewer people were seen on the streets of Kolkata owing to the heat and humidity, despite Monday being the first working day of the week.

Other districts in the state that have come under the grip of heat wave include Jhargram, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas district, the weather office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

