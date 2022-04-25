Centre keen to develop north-east, tribal areas: Munda

Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said the Centre is making all efforts to develop the north-east region and tribal areas across the country so that people of these places do not feel that they are ''left behind''.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a multipurpose building of Kohima Village, Munda said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see that the North East becomes at par with the other parts of the country.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was present at the programme.

Munda said there are more than 700 tribal communities in different parts of the country, while 17 are in Nagaland and many others in north-east region with ethnic identities.

PM Modi always encourages the union ministers to work for the welfare of tribal people, he said. There were ''lots of talks after Independence for the development of the north-east region and the tribal areas but now the Modi government is taking actions in protecting tradition, culture and identities of these people,'' the tribal affairs minister said. The construction of the 'Kohima Village Multipurpose Building' will also be an identity of the tribal community, he said.

''Nagas have their own identity. They protect their tradition and culture at any cost,'' Munda said as he sported a traditional Naga attire gifted to him by the Kohima Village Council.

The union minister also announced setting up of an archery centre in Nagaland as part of a special grant from his ministry.

Munda said his tribal affairs ministry is working with 41 other central ministries and assured Nagaland officials of extending support for more developmental projects.

Speaking at the programme, Rio urged Munda to release fund for the multipurpose building project on time so that it can be completed as per schedule. State Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along said the first phase of fund has been released and urged the village leaders to issue land certificates and other papers.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the project, said Kohima Village Council Chairman Helievi-o Solo while asserting that the local body will make sure that the project is completed on time.

The union minister reached Nagaland Monday afternoon and will visit the aspiration district – Kiphire- on Tuesday besides holding meetings on schemes and projects of the tribal affairs ministry with the state government officials. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

