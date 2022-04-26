Odd News Roundup: World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Left Menu

Updated: 26-04-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 02:41 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka. Born on Jan. 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

