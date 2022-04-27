Left Menu

U.S. issues hazard alert letter to Amazon after fatal warehouse collapse

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:48 IST
U.S. issues hazard alert letter to Amazon after fatal warehouse collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday after six contractors were fatally injured and another was severely injured when a tornado struck Amazon's Edwardsville, Illinois, warehouse in December 2021.

OSHA did not issue any violations or citations after the warehouse collapse, saying that Amazon's severe weather emergency procedures met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering. But it said the company "should make improvements to further protect workers and contract drivers in future emergencies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022