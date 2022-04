U.S. issues hazard alert letter to Amazon after fatal warehouse collapse

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday after six contractors were fatally injured and another was severely injured when a tornado struck Amazon's Edwardsville, Illinois, warehouse in December 2021.

OSHA did not issue any violations or citations after the warehouse collapse, saying that Amazon's severe weather emergency procedures met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering. But it said the company "should make improvements to further protect workers and contract drivers in future emergencies."

