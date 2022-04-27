Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Skywatchers are in for a treat next month - a total lunar eclipse. On May 15, 2022, the Moon will start entering the partial shadow of Earth at 9:32 p.m. EDT and full shadow at 10:28 p.m. According to NASA, it will take until 11:29 p.m. for the full shadow of Earth to cover the Moon, marking the beginning of the total lunar eclipse, aka totality.

When a full moon occurs during an eclipse season, the Moon travels through Earth's shadow, creating a lunar eclipse.

The upcoming total lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, as well as Africa and Europe. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. on Monday morning, May 16.

How to watch?

While solar eclipses require special glasses to view and can only be seen for a few short minutes in a very limited area, a total lunar eclipse can last over an hour and be seen by anyone with naked eyes on the nighttime side of Earth.

We will also see a partial solar eclipse this week, on April 30, 2022. It will be visible in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans.

