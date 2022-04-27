Left Menu

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:56 IST
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Skywatchers are in for a treat next month - a total lunar eclipse. On May 15, 2022, the Moon will start entering the partial shadow of Earth at 9:32 p.m. EDT and full shadow at 10:28 p.m. According to NASA, it will take until 11:29 p.m. for the full shadow of Earth to cover the Moon, marking the beginning of the total lunar eclipse, aka totality.

When a full moon occurs during an eclipse season, the Moon travels through Earth's shadow, creating a lunar eclipse.

The upcoming total lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, as well as Africa and Europe. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. on Monday morning, May 16.

How to watch?

While solar eclipses require special glasses to view and can only be seen for a few short minutes in a very limited area, a total lunar eclipse can last over an hour and be seen by anyone with naked eyes on the nighttime side of Earth.

We will also see a partial solar eclipse this week, on April 30, 2022. It will be visible in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022