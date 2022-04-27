'Namo ghat' to emerge as tourist attraction in Varanasi: Official

The renovated 'Khidkiya ghat', popularly known as 'Namo ghat' because of three large sculptures in the form of hands folded in a ‘namaste’, will soon emerge as a major tourist destination here, an official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the renovated ghat in his Lok Sabha constituency soon, according to the official.

The Rs 34-crore project which is nearing completion, will become the 85th ghat in Varanasi.

“It is in sync with modernity while the traditional ethos have been maintained,” the official said.

The sculptures of folded hands greeting the sun have become the new identity of the ghat. The statues -- two 25-feet-tall and a smaller 15-feet-tall -- are a salutation to the Ganga river, he said.

''There is also a proposal to install a similar 75-feet-tall metal sculpture at the ghat,'' he added.

Dr D Vasudevan, Chief General Manager of Varanasi Smart City, said the ghat is being developed in an area of about 21,000 square metres.

He said the project is in line with the prime minister's vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives.

Here tourists will get a view of Subah-e-Banaras and can participate in the famous Ganga aarti, he said.

In addition, they will be able to enjoy water adventure activities and have space for walking, exercising, and yoga, the chief general manager said.

There will also be an open theatre, library, food court serving Banarasi cuisine, a multipurpose platform to organise various events and a helipad, he said.

A ramp right up to the river has been built for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham tickets for 'Sugam Darshan' will also be available here and pilgrims will get the facility to go to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham by boat from the jetty, he said.

A floating CNG station for CNG boats is also being built at the ghat to make Ganga pollution-free. There will also be a facility to visit other nearby cities through a cruise, he said.

