California AG subpoenas Exxon for details on role in plastic waste crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
California's attorney general announced on Thursday he issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil for information on its role in causing the global plastic waste crisis.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries' role in "causing and exacerbating the global plastics pollution crisis."

"For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis. The truth is: The vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled," Bonta said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

