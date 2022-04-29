Left Menu

Heatwave grips Rajasthan

A heat wave has gripped Rajasthan where the night temperature was recorded as high as 31.2 degree Celsius in Bundi town. Night temperature was recorded 31.1 degrees in Jaipur, 30.5 degrees in Ajmer and 30.3 degrees in Banswara.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:06 IST
A heatwave has gripped Rajasthan where the night temperature was recorded as high as 31.2 degrees Celsius in Bundi town. The MeT department has warned that the maximum temperature in various parts of the state is likely to rise further due to the heatwave, which will continue for the next three to four days.

According to the department, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at around 45 to 47 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and Bikaner districts on May 1. From May 2, another western disturbance is likely to develop over the state, leading to thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of it. The night temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees in Jaipur, 30.5 degrees in Ajmer, and 30.3 degrees in Banswara.

