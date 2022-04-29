Left Menu

KnowDis, IIT Delhi chemical engineering dept tie up for AI model for drug discovery

AI products company KnowDis and IIT Delhis chemical engineering department have joined hands to develop artificial intelligence-based models that could help discover drugs for treating brain diseases, a statement said on Friday.The collaboration aims to develop an algorithm that will predict, with high-throughput, antibodies effective in treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimers disease and Parkinsons, KnowDis said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:52 IST
KnowDis, IIT Delhi chemical engineering dept tie up for AI model for drug discovery
  • Country:
  • India

AI products company KnowDis and IIT Delhi's chemical engineering department have joined hands to develop artificial intelligence-based models that could help discover drugs for treating brain diseases, a statement said on Friday.

The collaboration aims to develop an algorithm that will predict, with high-throughput, antibodies effective in treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's, KnowDis said in a statement. The development of such a high-throughput algorithm will be an advancement over the current algorithms, which are slow. The end goal of the algorithm would be to narrow down the antibody candidates that have a much higher chance of being experimentally validated, according to the statement.

This will result in medicines becoming more affordable, it said, adding that it will also lead to quicker development of effective therapies for dementia, and Alzheimer's disease, reducing the long wait for treatment. The process of designing and producing antibodies is time-consuming and expensive but an algorithm can add value to channelling laboratory work, it said. KnowDis is an AI products company founded by Saurabh Singal, a computer scientist from IIT Delhi and Carnegie Mellon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022