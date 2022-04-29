Left Menu

4 dead, one hurt as part of building collapses

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:52 IST
4 dead, one hurt as part of building collapses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed while another was injured on Friday when the portico of a building collapsed in the temple town of Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana, police said.

The about 20-year-old building had a shop on the ground floor and a residence on the first floor, the police said.

The portico came crashing on the four sitting under it. They died on the spot. The one injured was taken to a hospital, they said, adding they suspected poor quality of the construction to be the cause of the incident.

Yadagirigutta is about 60 kms from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

