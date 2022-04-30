Left Menu

Assam: Two hoolock gibbons electrocuted to death, another injured

Two hoolock gibbons, an endangered ape species, were killed and another was injured after they came in contact with an electric wire near the India-Bangladesh border in Assams Karimganj district, a forest official said on Saturday.The incident took place near Mukamatilla border outpost, 40 km from Karimganj town on Friday night.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 30-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:20 IST
Assam: Two hoolock gibbons electrocuted to death, another injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two hoolock gibbons, an endangered ape species, were killed and another was injured after they came in contact with an electric wire near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Karimganj district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Mukamatilla border outpost, 40 km from Karimganj town on Friday night. It is suspected that the gibbons were being smuggled to Bangladesh, but seeing strict BSF vigil, the traffickers left the apes near the border and fled.

Patharkandi Forest Range Officer Manoj Kumar Das said that BSF personnel spotted the three gibbons lying on the ground and in contact with a live wire.

Two gibbons were found dead and the third was injured. It was treated and later released into the wild.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Hoolock gibbons are generally found in Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary near Jorhat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022