MP: Three girls drown in well in Dewas district

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three girls drowned after falling into an unmounted well while grazing goats in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bhesun village under Kantafod police station area, some 90 km from the district headquarters, on Friday afternoon, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The girls fell into the well, which had 12-feet deep water while grazing goats on a field and drowned, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Ishika Dhurve (9), Sandhya Kumre (8), and Sadhna Bhalawi (8), he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

