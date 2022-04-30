Rain brings relief from heat in south Bengal

Rain brought relief from sweltering heat in the southern districts of West Bengal on Saturday.

Moderate rains hit Kolkata and its neighbouring Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts and other parts of south Bengal in the evening.

Winds with speed of around 50 kmph gushed across Kolkata for around an hour. However, there was no report of trees getting uprooted or injuries being caused. There was also no report of water-logging even though traffic moved at a snail's pace along C R Avenue, AJC Bose Road and other major thoroughfares in the city, a traffic police officer said. Commuters had a harrowing time as there were fewer buses on roads and taxis and app cabs charged higher fares.

''The heat in the last one month has been unbearable. The rain has brought some relief. I even don't mind waiting for transport,'' Sambuddha Sen, who was waiting for a ride back home in Behala from Rabindra Sadan, said.

Crowds assembled on Nandan-Rabindra Sadan-Sisir Manch compound for the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival thinned as rain lashed the city. However, the screening of films or panel discussions were not affected.

