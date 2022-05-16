Left Menu

Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - regional governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.

