Kremlin says G7 using Russia's reserves for Ukraine would be 'outright theft'
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:37 IST
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would be "outright theft" for the Group of Seven economic powers and European Union to enable Ukraine to use Russia's frozen reserves, calling such a move illegal and one that would demand an appropriate response.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told four European newspapers that he was open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine and that proposals to that effect were already being discussed among the G7 and in the EU.
