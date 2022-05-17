Left Menu

Kremlin says G7 using Russia's reserves for Ukraine would be 'outright theft'

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:37 IST
Kremlin says G7 using Russia's reserves for Ukraine would be 'outright theft'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would be "outright theft" for the Group of Seven economic powers and European Union to enable Ukraine to use Russia's frozen reserves, calling such a move illegal and one that would demand an appropriate response.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told four European newspapers that he was open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine and that proposals to that effect were already being discussed among the G7 and in the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022