Left Menu

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures space hedgehog and more breathtaking views: Check out pics

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:09 IST
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures space hedgehog and more breathtaking views: Check out pics
Image Credit: ESA

During its first close approach to the Sun, the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter recently captured breathtaking views across the solar poles, powerful flares and a never-before-seen feature, nicknamed the hedgehog, among others.

The closest approach, known as perihelion, took place on 26 March, when the spacecraft was inside the orbit of Mercury, at about one-third the distance from the Sun to the Earth.

"There is no doubt that the instrument teams now have their work cut out. The perihelion was a huge success and has generated a vast quality of extraordinary data. And it's just a taste of what is to come," ESA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spacecraft carries ten science instruments including an Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) and Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) to study the Sun.

According to the agency, the solar hedgehog spotted during the March 26 perihelion stretches 25, 000 kilometres across the Sun and has a multitude of spikes of hot and colder gas that reach out in all directions. The EUI instrument team will now dig through past solar observations by other space missions to see if anything similar has been seen before.

Image Credit: ESA

The spacecraft also captured high-resolution images of the Sun's largely unexplored polar regions, several coronal mass ejections (CME) and solar flares, including an X-class flare, the most energetic solar flare known.

Image Credit: ESA

The Solar Orbiter's next and slightly closer perihelion pass will take place on 13 October at 0.29 times the Earth-Sun distance. Prior to this, the spacecraft will make its third flyby of Venus on 4th September.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022